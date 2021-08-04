Tech’s teen music prodigy performs

A prodigy music artist, Neveah Valdizan took advantage of the pandemic to set a world record at the age of fourteen by making a professional album entirely using her iPhone with the help of her uncle Piero. Today, Valdizan is being hailed as tech’s music prodigy as tech music giants such as Smule are supporting and sponsoring her journey. We had Neveah on our set performing one of the songs from her new, acclaimed music album Sticky Notes, called “If I Fantasize.”

To follow Valdizan and her journey, find her on IG, YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Piero can be found on IG, YouTube, and Spotify