Technique for cutting the perfect slice

It all started five years ago making her first wedding cake, to starting up Hobble Creek Cake, Brette is here to tell us special techniques on how to cut them properly.

She works in a very artistic style of cake design, painted on cakes, palette knife art on cakes, buttercream, and flowers. Brette loves taking cake orders, but she loves teaching cake decorating styles even more. She offers classes in-person and online and every class is a different design, flavor, and seasonal.

When it comes to cutting the cake, most people try to cut the cake like a pie, not realizing that there’s a better way to do it. Using this unique cutting technique will help you maximize servings and minimize the messiness of cutting a cake. Taller cakes or tiered cakes will have structural supports like dowels, straws, or plastic inserts, but make sure to remove these as you cut those more giant cakes!

Find Brette on her website, IG and FB.