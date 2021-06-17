Technical college gives a hands-on experience to their students

Jordan Rushton, VP of Instruction, Dixie Technical College, and Demi Lyman, a Current Student in the Pharmacy Tech Program from Dixie Technical College shared about their education and career experience.

Demi shares hows she left a different University because she was unhappy and not thriving and now has found her path and is very excited about her new career path.

Jordan discussed how great the program is, especially because it is a hands-on learning experience.

