Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Discover the perfect tech gifts this holiday season at Verizon. With exclusive savings, you won’t find elsewhere.

Join the tech world of Verizon 5G Home Internet, starting at just $35 per month with no added taxes or fees and a five-year locked-in price for new and existing customers for a limited holiday offer. Spice up your gatherings with the festive Soundcore speaker by Anker, delivering waterproof, 360 sound and pulsating LED lights for under $60.

Explore the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 series for an ultimate mobile experience, and snag a free 5G phone, tablet, and smartwatch with the Ultimate unlimited plan. Take advantage of the wireless charger bundles, including the Anker charger, for up to three devices simultaneously. Uncover budget-friendly gifts like JLAB Go Air Pop earbuds and a stylish Casemate phone crossbody, both under $30.

Visit Verizon stores or verizon.com for these fantastic finds, and join the holiday spirit by donating toys at Midvale or Spanish Forks locations in partnership with Toys for Tots.

