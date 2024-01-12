Michael Isherwood is the owner of CMIT Solutions serving Ogden and Layton. He talks important tech tips to start 2024 fresh, and safe.

Update any old or weak passwords using MFA: The beginning of the new year is a great time to change all your passwords. This may sound excessive, but we saw it last month with the hacking of millions of people’s data from 23andMe and Comcast. To keep your accounts safe, you should periodically change your passwords and make sure that you are not using the password on multiple sites. For an extra layer of security, enabling multi-factor authentication is a great way to prevent hackers from gaining access to your account. This is crucial in protecting your information.

Upgrade your software and retire old hardware: Keeping your technology up to date it paramount in ensuring a robust and secure digital environment. Operating outdated hardware and software not only hampers performance but also exposes your system to potential security vulnerabilities. Regularly upgrading your software and retiring old hardware is crucial for staying ahead of emerging threats.

Invest in a virtual private network (VPN): A VPN encrypts your internet connection, protecting your data from potential eavesdroppers and shielding online activities from hackers who often identify targets using vulnerable ISPs (internet service providers). If you plan to travel in 2024 and use public Wi-Fi in places like coffee shops or airports, a VPN will encrypt your data and prevent cyber criminals from intercepting sensitive information. Anyone working remotely can also access business networks more safely using a VPN.

Back up your data: If you’re not backing up your work and personal data regularly, remotely, and redundantly, contact an IT provider for help right away. Regular backups provide an important failsafe for critical files and documents, and negative impacts from ransomware attacks can be avoided simply by wiping affected systems clean and restoring a recent data backup.

Use a multi-faceted/layered approach: Just as you wouldn’t rely on a single safety feature for your vehicle, employing a variety of security measures enhances the overall protection of your digital environment. This concept is often referred to as ‘defense in depth,’ and is a proactive strategy that addresses vulnerabilities at different levels, minimizing the risk of a single point of failure compromising your overall security posture.

