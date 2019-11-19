Tech Time: How to shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Ready for some post-Thanksgiving shopping? Tech Expert, Christopher Krause, shared tech tips. One tip, stay at home. Shop online. Christopher says a lot deals are either sub-par brands or just saving you a few dollars. Not worth the hustle and bustle.

Christopher also suggests making a plan.

“Get a list of what you need, things that you are looking for.” says Christopher. “And then set up price alerts.”

That will keep you from purchasing impulse items, and items you don’t really need. For more tips and information follow Christopher on Instagram @techlifecoach

