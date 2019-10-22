Tech-savvy costumes

To add that extra “wow” factor to your costume, Christopher Krause shows us how to light up Halloween night!

Adding tech to a costume is not only unique, but is perfect for kids costumes. Bright and flashy costumes help to keep kids safe and visible during Halloween. Creating light-up costumes can be easy and affordable!

The best lights to use are EL (electroluminescent) lights, which you can find on most online stores. These lights are affordable, easy to use and you can even stitch them right onto your costume. Christopher suggests using a water-proof battery pack that will last through rain or snow to protect the electronics. Tech costumes are the perfect way to spruce up your costume safe and reasonably.

For more tech tips, visit Instagram: @techlifecoach .