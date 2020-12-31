Tech Advancements: A look at some of the tech trends you may see in 2021

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

As we put the bow on 2020, you may or may not realize we actually saw quite a bit of advancements in the tech world this past year.

Cydni Tetro of the Women’s Tech Council joins us again with a few trends taking flight in 2021.

The WTC says as we look forward to 2021, consumers are going to see some big advancements that will impact all areas of our lives, many of which have been driven by COVID.

Top consumer tech trends for 2021:

Intelligent home – The devices we’ve been putting in our homes for years to help make them smart and responsive are becoming even more advanced to anticipate needs and make life easier, especially since we’re spending more time at home. Never leave home – Driven by COVID, more and more of the things we need can come to us instead of us having to go to them. In the future, drones may be delivering them Augmented experiences – Even if we’re seeing fewer people, tech is making other interactions more real and lifelike, like new workout experiences Robots – In everything from games and companionship to workers and life-savers, robots will become even more prevalent

Take a look at how some of these devices work and maybe it’s something to gift yourself in the new year.