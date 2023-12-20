Salt Lake City, (GOOD THINGS UTAH) – Thomas McMinn is the founder of the DADHOOD podcast helping fathers to becoming a more authentic dad.

He created the Dad’s Guide to Harnessing the strength of “NO” this Holiday Season.

Thomas says, the DADHOOD empowers dads with resources and tools to become the best version of themselves. Sometimes our children need us to say no to added holiday activities in order to preserve their energy and ability to focus more attention on themselves and their family life.

Thomas says, saying ‘no’ doesn’t make you a villain. Being an authentic dad means being true to yourself in every situation life throws at you.

When you say ‘no’ to the less important things, you create room for what truly matters – being an involved, present, and emotionally available father. Saying ‘no’ can mean creating those 15-minutes of daily meaningful interaction with your child.

Resilience In Saying ‘No’

During the holiday season, we’re often overwhelmed by a feeling of obligation towards doing many things. But resilience lies in your ability to tread the path that aligns with your values and brings peace to your life, not in succumbing to external pressures. Consider this: Is it better to show up at every holiday party, tired and distracted, or to rather spend those moments building snowmen with your kids?

By saying ‘no’, you’re teaching your kids a valuable lesson – the balance of life. It’s okay to prioritize and not partake in everything. It’s okay to choose quality over quantity.

Loyalty to Yourself

Being loyal doesn’t just mean loyalty to your family. It means being loyal to yourself too. Saying ‘no’ empowers you to respect your boundaries and take care of your mental health. Remember, if you’re not at your best, you can’t give your best to your loved ones.

Here’s the deal my friends – saying ‘no’ isn’t about being negative or selfish. It’s about making conscious choices; choices that reflect your commitment to creating not just a fun-filled holiday season, but a fulfilling life as a dad. It’s about taking control of your time and energy and directing them towards becoming the best version of yourself as a dad. Why? Because you’re a World Changer, brother!

So as you go into this holiday season, pack the power of ‘no’ in your toolkit. Use it wisely, and see how it can transform your life, create deeper connections with your family, and above all, make you the dad you always aspire to be.

Until next time, stay loyal, resilient, and authentic, dads. Embrace the joys of dadhood!

Emphasizing Authenticity in Dadhood: The power of saying ‘no’ is not villainous, but a tool that enables dads to be authentic. It values the importance of not stretching oneself too thin, ensuring that there’s space for meaningful, quality interaction with children.

Teaching Resilience and Balance: Saying ‘no’ during stressful holiday seasons is an act of resilience, demonstrating control over one’s life and commitments. This approach teaches kids about prioritizing and striking a balance—quality over quantity.

Self Loyalty: Being loyal includes being loyal to oneself, not just to the family. Harnessing the strength of a ‘no’ respects personal boundaries, preserves mental health, and allows for preparation to provide the best for loved ones. It’s about making conscious choices and modeling those choices for children to observe and learn from.



www.dadhood.co