Teaching children values that are Oprah approved

Parenting experts Richard and Linda Eyre visited our show today to talk about their book, “Teaching Your Children Values.”

The Eyre’s are parents to 9 children and grandparents to 31 grandchildren. They believe that teaching children values is so important with what is happening in the world today. Many years ago the Eyre’s had the opportunity to speak with Oprah about their book. Oprah expressed her support and passion about the importance of teaching children skills they will use throughout their life.

The national bestselling book lays out a month to month plan focusing on a single value. It covers topics such as courage, self-reliance, and honesty. Parents are busy. This book is a guide in helping children to learn and focus on values more simply. Now that summer is here, it is the perfect time to start parenting more effectively!

For more information go to valuesparenting.com.