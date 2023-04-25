SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — As an educator, Jentry Youd believes that teaching love, acceptance, and empathy towards others is vital for the growth and development of children and adults alike. Jentry has written two children’s picture books, “King of the Court” and “The Swing of the Game,” which he uses to share his message of kindness and friendship.

Jentry enjoys speaking at school assemblies, church organizations, and adult conferences. His main focus is on teaching love, kindness, and friendship, and showing people how to implement these values into their daily lives. He understands that each student comes from a different background and it is important to teach them how to control their emotions, cope with stress, and seek help when needed. He shared the importance of sending a morning text to someone you love and appreciate, expressing why you feel this way about them. Small acts of kindness can bring value to our lives and the lives of others.

Jentry’s books are available on Amazon and Deseret Book. He can also be found on Instagram at @jentry_youd.