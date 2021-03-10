Teacher of the Year, John Arthur

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

This teachers parody could not be more true. For them, and the students! Virtual learning will “never be enough”, but John Arthur has made the best of it, landing him national recognition as the 2021 Utah Teacher of the Year!

CCSSO’s National Teacher of the Year Program identifies exceptional educators across the country, celebrates their work in and outside the classroom, and, through a one-of-a-kind professional development opportunity helps them amplify their voices and empowers them to take part in policy discussions at the state and national level.

John is is a sixth-grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary, a title I school in Salt Lake City whose students have gained national recognition as advocates for children and immigrants through the videos they create and share on their YouTube channel, 9th Evermore.

He encourages his students to take the lead, coaching them as they craft their content and discover the power of their own voices. Arthur found his passion for empowering youth while substitute teaching in title I classrooms. Inspired by those students, he earned a master of arts in teaching from Westminster College.

Now, in his eighth year at Meadowlark, he is a national board certified teacher, and an adjunct professor in the Graduate School of Education at Westminster College. He continues to advance his own learning in meeting the needs of all students, earning a Master of Education in K-6 Special Education and an English Language Learner endorsement.

Arthur believes that educational equity is a moral imperative, and that a teacher’s perspective is essential when crafting educational policy. He has chaired the Social Justice Committee for the Salt Lake Education Association and currently represents the Asian community on the Utah State Board of Education’s Advisory Committee on Equity. He is also helping revise Utah’s K-6 Social Studies Standards.

A committed advocate for students, Arthur has spoken at conferences including the National Association for Multicultural Education, the Utah Education Association, and the Open Education Resources Project, and delivered the 2018 keynote at the Leadership and Inquiry for Turnaround Conference.