- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – One mother says she is doing things as a mother that she never thought she would do. Deena says she can relate. “Once upon a time, I had a long list of things I’d never do as a parent: iPads at a restaurant, snacks before meals, and Nerf battles, just to name a few. But at the tippity-top of that list was the ultimate no-no for me: letting a kid sleep in my bed. Now, before you call me mean or unsympathetic to my child’s middle-of-the-night plight, this decision was made for their own good. Because other than those adrenaline-infused newborn months, I am a mother who needs an adequate amount of sleep to behave appropriately. Much like my son gets hangry when he hasn’t had enough snacks, I get an adult version of that when I haven’t had enough sleep. But somehow, some way, my almost-five-year-old third born little spitfire has made her way into my bed — and I have no idea how to make it stop. My first mistake was getting in the habit of letting her fall asleep in my bed. We didn’t do this with any of the other kids but since everyone has a different bed time and she’s the third kid and blah blah, here we are. We put on a show, give her some water, sometimes top her off with a little #allnatural melatonin and a while later she is gone. Once it is time for us to get into bed, we make a quick pit stop at the toilet and then it’s straight to the comforts of her stuffed-animal filled bottom bunk. Who would ever want to leave that?” Tune in with our hosts and weigh in or to read more click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/i-never-thought-i-would-have-a-kid-in-my-bed
- Plus, Bree shares how to teach your children how to create a little holiday magic for the less fortunate. For many children, the holiday season is a time of blissful ignorance filled with delicious food and a plethora of toys. No Scrooge-style rants here: Your kids deserve some holiday magic. All children do—and helping your kids create a little magic for the less fortunate is a huge gift for everyone involved. Finding an appropriate giving project presents a challenge, especially in an age when many charities implore people to donate money rather than items or time. Forget the grand gestures and work with your kids on a few small holiday give-backs like these:
- Send holiday cards to those serving in the military.
- Through the American Red Cross Holiday Mail for Heroes program, kids can “Give Something That Means Something” by sending cards to active servicemembers, veterans and their families. Unlike in previous years, there’s no national Holiday Mail for Heroes Post Office Box to send cards to. Instead, the Red Cross is using community-based events for making, signing, sorting and delivering cards to fellow members of the community. Contact your local chapter for information on participating.
- Provide a hands-on experience in fighting hunger and helping other kids.
- The popular volunteering activity of preparing and serving food at a soup kitchen poses safety risks for young kids due to the hot surfaces and sharp knives. Find an age-appropriate opportunity instead, such as contacting a local shelter or food bank about assembling and packaging sandwiches or other portable meals. Or, let kids bake away hunger through Domino Sugar and C&H Sugar’s Bake Sale for No Kid Hungry. Remember to consider your kids’ abilities before providing them with kid-friendly baking tools and sending them on their way.
- Help furry friends by making homemade dog biscuits or toys for shelter dogs.
- For treats, try a seasonal variety, such as Rachael Ray’s “Pupkin” dog treats, which require only four ingredients and 40 minutes. Toys can be made simply by braiding socks (new ones!) or T-shirts.
- We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2!
Teach your kids to create holiday magic for the less fortunate
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares, Brianne Johnson
Posted:
Updated:
