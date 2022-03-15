The truth is, children love to be nice. Sometimes they just need a little direction on how. Brother and sister duo, Mark Huntsman and Emily Willie, joined us on the show to share about their company The Nice Mice.

Emily shared that just about seven years ago, her daughter was having a hard time being nice. She wasn’t feeling good about herself and as a mom, Emily wanted to find something that would teach her daughter the power of kindness and service. She drove to her local store and found the cutest wool mice. She decided that she would call them The Nice Mice and have them leave notes with a kindness challenge to complete every day. When her brother, Mark, received a box with mice of his own and cards with kind deeds on them, he knew they were onto something and wanted to help make this available to others.

This is how The Nice Mice came to be. They have created boxes that include 2 of the cutest mice, nice deed cards, a book, and cookies made with love. Everyone can benefit from giving and receiving kindness. The Nice Mice helps children spread kindness in their schools, families, neighborhoods, and communities. Acts as simple as holding a door, smiling, sitting by someone new, or playing with a new friend can make such a difference.

It is true now more than ever that kindness is what the world needs. Many of the world’s problems would be solved by people being kind. To get a box of your own or gift one to someone you love visit www.thenicemice.com or @TheNiceMice on Instagram.