Tea Zaanti has a new patio, and wine program!

Tea Zaanti has a brand-new Sugarhouse loctaion,a new patio, and a new wine program! Deena stopped by to meet owners Scott and Becky Lyttle and hear about all the details.

We sampled a blueberry matcha, one of Tea Zaanti’s best selling teas. With a tasty small cafe menu, there are perfect options to compliment your beverage. Melted brie with fig jam on baguette, Grateful Dead grilled cheese, and a build your own meat and cheese plate were just a few tasty items we got to sample. The perfect food for their perfect spacious patio!

The inside is just as fabulous as the outside. Tea Zaanti boasts over 85 types of tea, and owners and employees can help talk you through the kinds, and flavors.

The wine program creates a casual, comfortable experience that replicates sitting in a cozy backyard or living room! A great idea for a fun afternoon get together, or before you head out to dinner. Come in, peruse the wines, read the descriptions, then take the number up to the counter for your bottle! If you don’t finish, simply re cork and take home.

Visit Tea Zannti at 1944 1100 E in SLC, hop online at www.teazaanti.com and follow their instagram