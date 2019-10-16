Tea towels, a unique and sentimental gift

The towel that you hang from your oven door actually has a name, and they’re called tea towels. We had Lauren Lee Isaacs, the designer and owner of Fount Paper, on to talk about the uniqueness of her beautiful, handmade gifts.

In 2017, Isaacs started her company Fount Paper and ran with it. She was pleased to see the enthusiasm Utahns have shown in her towels. She said she loves creating pieces and hearing people talk about the person they had specifically in mind for the gift. Lauren Lee creates all of her pieces by hand and even designs, draws, and creates each one herself.

Lauren Lee will be setting up a booth at a few markets over the next few months.

Pioneer Park on Saturday, October 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christkindlmarket, December 4-7 -This is the Place Heritage Park from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Hanukkah Market – Sunday, December 8 – Jewish Community Center from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Downtown SLC Holiday Market – Saturdays, Nov. 23rd – Dec. 21st – Rio Grande from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

She is also doing a promotion from today until Friday October 18, where she is offering free shipping for using the code: ‘goodthingsutah.’ For more details on Lauren Lee and Fount Paper you can follow them on Instagram @fountpaper or visit their website fountpaper.com.