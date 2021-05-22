Tea Bombs that are almost too pretty to drink!

Arlene Orani, owner of Len Kitsen came by to showcase her popular tea bombs!

Len Kitsen started as a foodie page where all the recipes she made from home, and restaurants she would check out would be featured. Until one day she decided to turn it into a business page. The creation of Tea bombs started in January this year when one of her cousins sent her a video of beautiful little tea spheres that was exactly similar to the trending hot chocolate bombs. She gave it a try, spent about two weeks with the recipe, and started posting them on her Etsy and IG page. After a day, she was surprised and blew up from there.

She likes how fun it is to make, you can be creative in so many ways like adding dried herbs, edible flowers, or fruits and you can even infuse any flavor you want! She has made a variety of fun flavors with caffeine and caffeine-free options. She has been also accepting customized orders for herbal, non-herbal teas, or any requests from customers, she is always open to any suggestions or ideas which has helped her gain more audience and regular buyers. In addition to that, she just recently launched the Tea Party in a Box which makes the Tea experience more enjoyable with friends and family.

Making the Tea bombs from a hard candy sphere to a finished product takes at least 2 hours, Arlene demonstrates the last step on “How to insert the tea bag inside the spheres”.

Find Arlene online, IG, and Etsy.