SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- A local carnival and festival coming to Taylorsville June 22nd, 23rd and 24th. Spice up your summer by attending this local attraction and bring the kids out for a day of fun. This event will feature 10 rides, food and craft booths, Movie night in the park, concerts, fireworks, performances, parade, skydiving and more! Do not miss out on a perfect opportunity for a family night or date night. Located at 5100 S 2700 W, Taylorsville. For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website.