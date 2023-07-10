KANSAS CITY, Missouri (Good Things Utah) — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert stop in Kansas City on Friday night took an unexpected turn when the singer brought out special guests. The concert at the Arrowhead Stadium included the debut of a brand new music video for the song “I Can See You” and Swift even invited the stars of the music video to join her on stage.

Fans were surprised as Taylor Lautner, known for his role in the “Twilight” series, made a back-flipping entrance, adding an extra level of excitement to the already star-studded event. Joey King and Presley Cash were also welcomed on stage. King and Cash both starred in the “Mean” music video released in 2011.

Good Things Utah producer, Sariah, attended the concert with her great aunt, and two friends. Sariah says the crowd was already excited, especially considering the recent release of Taylor Swift’s version of “Speak Now,” but when Lautner came on stage, concertgoers started cheering and screaming out of excitement for the Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner reunion.

This reunion seems to be years in the making. Fans believe Swift’s 2010 song “Back To December” is rumored to be an apology about Swift and Lautner’s breakup

The concert in Kansas City was just one stop on Taylor Swift’s extensive tour, which includes upcoming shows in Denver and other cities. The singer’s popularity extends far beyond the United States, with the release of her upcoming international dates including a few upcoming Australian concerts. In fact, Qantas has even added extra flights specifically for Taylor Swift fans traveling to Australia for the Eras Tour.