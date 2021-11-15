Taylor Swift makes a big appearance on SNL and drops a short film she directed

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – It was a huge weekend for T-Swift fans. Taylor Swift made her fifth appearance on “Saturday Night Live” as the musical guest, fittingly on Saturday, Nov. 13, to pay homage to her favorite number. In lieu of performing the traditional two songs throughout the duration of the show, Swift had a special treat for fans. Instead, she opted for one extended slot so she could perform the 10-minute version of the fan favorite “All Too Well,” which she released on Friday, Nov. 12 as a vault track from the re-release of her 2012 album “Red.”
- The singer has just released an Easter egg-filled short film to accompany the track. The film, released at 7 p.m ET, was written and directed by Swift and stars the award-winning singer herself, “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink and “Maze Runner” actor Dylan O’Brien. The video begins with a quote from poet Pablo Neruda: “Love is so short; forgetting is so long.” It then follows Dylan and Sadie’s unnamed characters from the dizzying heights of their new romance, through the strains on their relationship, to their devastating breakup and, finally, her acceptance.
- And the band Daughtry has postponed a week of upcoming shows after front man Chris Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, died unexpectedly. Late on Friday, Nov. 12, Deanna Daughtry, the wife of the former “American Idol” contestant, shared a statement on Instagram to share the news with fans, which was re-shared by the singer on his Instagram story. “Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been cancelled or postponed,” the statement said. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time.”
- Finally, for as long as I can remember, I was always told that when going out with a man that he should pay. I was the prize in a relationship and should be treated as such. I was to be courted. As I began to jump into my teenage years, I enjoyed going out with guys, even if they were just friends. They always held open doors for me and always paid the bill no matter where we went, just like my father. Being treated like this had become my norm. Then I got to college and my outlook on how relationships worked changed a little. As I found myself in a relationship during my freshman year of college, I realized that I didn’t mind either splitting the bill or completely covering the bill sometimes. To read more from this article, click here: https://www.yourtango.com/love/4-reasons-why-smart-women-offer-pick-up-check-during-date
