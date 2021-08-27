Taylor Swift jokes about being a cat lady and meet our Fill-in Friday announcer Austin Archer

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Kylie Jenner is taking time to enjoy her pregnancy. The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul is currently expecting baby No. 2 with Travis Scott, and a source tells PEOPLE magazine, while she’s keeping the news low-key, she has started showing off her baby bump to friends and continues to be excited about being pregnant. “Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, she has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand,” the source says of also being mom to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
- And Taylor Swift’s TikTok takeover continues with a hilarious new confession that she is, indeed, a certified cat lady. Swift is the proud cat mom of three kitties — Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button — whom she frequently features across her socials, holiday cards, music videos and on her merchandise. However, she revealed in a comical new video that she never intended to become a cat lady. In fact, she originally wasn’t a fan of the label and didn’t want that to become part of her identity. We’ll show you the funny clip.
- Plus, we all strive to have a healthy relationship with our partner, whether that means compromising, being honest, or doing small things like taking out the trash. But sometimes, couples find themselves arguing with one another, unsure of how to communicate properly and fix the issues. No matter how solid you think you and your partner are, you will experience relationship problems. Disagreements and conflict are simply facts of life and are certain to arise. Here are 5 of the most common sources of relationship troubles, so you can identify what’s going on and get yourselves back on track: https://www.yourtango.com/experts/david-schroeder/5-behaviors-kill-relationship-unless-stop-now
- We are diving into these Hot Topics and so much more, hope you tune in this morning for a Friday edition of GTU Hour 2.
