Taylor Swift jokes about being a cat lady and meet our Fill-in Friday announcer Austin Archer

MONA, Utah (ABC4) - Charges have been filed against three people after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in central Utah. Earlier this week, details about two of the people were released, including a statement from one admitting to killing the woman.

Sunday afternoon, the Juab County Sheriff’s Office was called to a disturbance at a Mona gas station, located about 77 miles south of Salt Lake City. Deputies and officers from the Nephi Police Department arrived on the scene to find a woman dead in the trunk of a car, partially hidden under several bags and clothing. According to authorities, she had been shot.