Taylor Swift is being sued by Utah company Evermore and actress Rebel Wilson says weight loss has changed the way people treat her

- On the first hour of Good Things Utah this morning – Utah fantasy theme park Evermore has filed a lawsuit against pop star Taylor Swift. According to ABC News, Evermore says the title of her 2020 album “Evermore” conflicts with the them park’s trademark rights and has resulted in confusion. Evermore was just released five months after her album Folklore and features the hit song Willow. Swift’s attorneys say the allegations are “baseless”.
- Plus, after losing more than 60 pounds in 2020, Rebel Wilson reflected on her “Year of Health”. The 40-year-old actress opened up about sharing her weight loss journey publicly on Instagram, and the reactions she’s received after reaching her health goals. “I liked to think I looked good at all sizes,” Wilson said. “And I’ve always been quite confident, so it’s not like I wasn’t confident and now I’m super confident.” The actress says the frustrating part is people are now treating her differently.
- Finally, millions of Americans are on the move this last year. The pandemic has made people think more about where they want to live and less about commuting. So with the mass exodus from places like Los Angeles and New York City where are Americans going? We have the top five places that are now seeing the most growth. Did Utah make the list? Hope you join us for a Wednesday edition of GTU.