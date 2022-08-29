- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We start with one of the biggest night’s in music last night in New Jersey – Taylor Swift triumphed at the ceremony, picking up Video of the Year among other awards. Hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, the awards show kicked off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, to honor the biggest and boldest names in music over the past year. We have a list of the winners and more details on Taylor Swift’s new music announcement!
- Plus, kids might say the darnedest things, but occasionally they also give sage advice. A teacher in the United Kingdom by the name of George Pointon has made a name for himself by tweeting his 6-year-old students’ comical, candid and sometimes profound answers to weekly questions. Or, as he humorously writes in his Twitter bio, “exploiting children’s imagination for likes.” One of my favorite threads so far is when Pointon asked his students to create a “mantra to help us through life.” The teacher posted each student’s response, along with some commentary. It’s all some noteworthy food for thought, if not harmless, wholesome entertainment. Surae is sharing some of the best advice.
- And help for dinnertime distractions! Mister Manners was just asked what to do if your friends or family continually chew with their mouths open. His answer might surprise you! “If your friends actually do know better but are gleefully opting to ignore generally accepted guidelines of common decency, you have two choices. Option 1: If you see something, say something. Option 2: If they suggest grabbing a bite again, be sure to have other plans.” The ladies are jumping in with their opinions this morning.
- At the end of the show – Have you ever eaten a sandwich really quickly and had ketchup all over your face? Then thought hey, that’s a good color on me? No? Yeah, me neither. But Rihanna’s latest Fenty Beauty collection capitalizes on this idea and brings a fun, game-show style theme to it. This new Fenty Beauty drop is a collaboration with art collective MSCHF and each limited-edition palette contains six packets of ketchup or bright red lip gloss. The number of ketchup packets or genuine lip gloss packets will depend on your luck, and since this is a limited edition drop, you can only purchase it through www.ketchupormakeup.com. Hope you join us for a fun Monday edition of GTU Hour 2!