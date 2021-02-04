Tate & Ollies Bowties for boys

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Suzi Brewster from Tate & Ollies has been watching GTU since the beginning, and we were so excited to have her right here in studio with us this morning! Tate and Ollies is her bowtie business for men and boys. With a variety of fun fabrics, colors, and patterns to choose from you’re sure to want a bunch!

It’s the perfect solution for the squirmy toddler or child that doesn’t want a strap around their neck. These cotton bow ties steal the show in family photos and on special occasions! There are three sizes for infant, toddler, and kid. However, Suzy tells us you can order for teens or dads as a special order!

Simply clip the slides of the bow over the top button of a dress shirt. It can also be used as a hair clip, or for a pet bow tie! Find Tate and Ollies in nine Kid to Kid stores in Utah, 53 nationwide, and Canada! Visit Suzy’s website and social media to order as well online tateandollies.com and IG @tateandollies Facebook Tate & Ollies Bowties

Get 10% off at Kid to Kid stores that carry Tate & Ollie’s Bow ties, and use the code GTU10 at check out! Email suzi@tateandollies.com with any questions.