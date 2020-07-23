Tasty tomato salad with avocado and bleu cheese

Executive Chef of The Harrison Regent, Ken Kinsey came to our studio to make a delicious Tomato Salad with Avocado and Bleu Cheese!

What you’ll need:

6 Medium Sized Tomatoes Diced

2 Avocados Diced

1/2 Red Onion Diced

1 cup crumbled Blue Cheese

The key to a good Tomato Salad is a good Vinaigrette!

2 teaspoon Dill weed (dry) or 1 Teaspoon

Fresh 1 Cup Wine Vinegar

1/2 cup EVOO

1 Cup Sugar

salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients  mix until well combined!


Ken also showed two other variations on a tomato salad: Tomato and Cucumber Tomato and Artichoke. It’s tomato season, eat fresh!

