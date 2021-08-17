Tasty Salmon Taco Bowls

Utah (ABC4) -Getting groceries is a simple task but it’s one that becomes impossible for many who are quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. In Weber and Morgan counties, three women make sure those who need food while in isolation get it.

“I had COVID last year," Alicia Gamon tells ABC4. She says this helps her relate to those she and her team member serve. She continues, "We’re able to talk to them and say: ‘Okay, this is how you’re going to feel, just do the countdown, you’re isolation period is going to end, it’s okay to feel this way.’”