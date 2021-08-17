Tasty Salmon Taco Bowls

We love when Kiana Williams is in the kitchen sharing a tasty recipe. Today we sampled and learned how to created salmon taco bowls. So tasty. Follow Kiana at @wholesome_ki and try out the recipe below!
Ingredients: Salmon
- 12 oz Alaskan salmon fillet
- 1/4 C Sugar Free Maple Syrup
- 2 Tbsp Spade L seasoning
- 1/4 Cup Lite Coconut Milk
- 2 Tbsp Unsalted Cubed Butter
- 1 lemon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 380
- Place fillet on tin foil in baking dish
- Squeeze 1/2 lemon juice onto fillet to rid of any fishy smells
- Pour coconut milk on top and poke with a fork to get into salmon
- Sprinkle seasoning on and unmelted slices butter last
- add lemon slices (optional)
- Cover with tinfoil to keep moisture inside while cooking
- Cook for 15 – 20 minutes
(depending on the size of the salmon, add more time)
- Remove tinfoil and pour on maple syrup.
- Broil salmon for 2-5 minutes
Ingredients: Taco Bowls
- avocado dressing
- brown rice / cauliflower rice
- queso fresco
- limes
- avocado
- coleslaw
- cilantro
Directions:
- Follow salmon recipe instructions
- Layer coleslaw, rice, optional toppings & salmon.
- Also works great for tacos.