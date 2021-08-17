Tasty Salmon Taco Bowls

Good Things Utah

We love when Kiana Williams is in the kitchen sharing a tasty recipe. Today we sampled and learned how to created salmon taco bowls. So tasty. Follow Kiana at @wholesome_ki and try out the recipe below!

Ingredients: Salmon

  • 12 oz Alaskan salmon fillet 
  • 1/4 C Sugar Free Maple Syrup 
  • 2 Tbsp Spade L seasoning 
  • 1/4 Cup Lite Coconut Milk 
  • 2 Tbsp Unsalted Cubed Butter
  • 1 lemon

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 380
  2. Place fillet on tin foil in baking dish 
  3. Squeeze 1/2 lemon juice onto fillet to rid of any fishy smells
  4. Pour coconut milk on top and poke with a fork to get into salmon
  5. Sprinkle seasoning on and unmelted slices butter last
  6. add lemon slices (optional)
  7. Cover with tinfoil to keep moisture inside while cooking
  8. Cook for 15 – 20 minutes 
    (depending on the size of the salmon, add more time)
  9. Remove tinfoil and pour on maple syrup.
  10. Broil salmon for 2-5 minutes
Ingredients: Taco Bowls
  • avocado dressing 
  • brown rice / cauliflower rice 
  • queso fresco 
  • limes
  • avocado 
  • coleslaw 
  • cilantro 
Directions:
  1. Follow salmon recipe instructions
  2. Layer coleslaw, rice, optional toppings & salmon.
  3. Also works great for tacos.  
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

