Aida Woodward is a Longevity Coach teaching people how to live better longer with mindset, fitness and nutrition! She also has a fantastic 5 week quick start program to teach anyone all they need to know about going plant-based. It’s easy to go plant-based when you know what to eat, and how to prepare it.

Today we learned how to make lentil ragu, a new take on an Italian dish, a great comfort food for the cold winter months and simple to make. This recipe is a one pot meal that can be prepared ahead of time and is sure to please the entire family.

Learn more about the program and Aida at : www.turntohealth.guru

LENTIL RAGU

1 cup dried green or brown lentils, soaked for several hours

2 carrots, coarsely chopped

2 stalks celery, coarsely chopped

1 medium onion, coarsely chopped

4 cloves garlic, pressed

2– 14 ounce can tomatoes, pureed

1 – 6 ounce can tomato paste

1 cup water

1 Tbsp. Italian Seasoning

1/2 tsp. ground thyme

2 Tbsp. dried basil

2 Tbsp. dried oregano

2 tsp. garlic salt

1 tsp. Vegetable Bouillon (see page 31)

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

In a large pot, cook onions, carrots and celery in a small amount of water on medium heat until onions are translucent.

Add remaining ingredients, cover with lid and simmer over low heat at least one hour.

After one hour remove the lid and simmer for one hour until lentils are tender and no longer crunchy.

If desired, use immersion blender to break down some of the lentils.

This is delicious over whole wheat pasta or spiraled zucchini aka: zoodles.