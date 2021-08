We loved having Nachos Live as part of our Food Truck Frenzy week. This food truck is family-friendly, has an indoor seating area for those cold winter months, and has live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

They make all of their ingredients fresh every day, and have options for all different group sizes! They offer 4 different types of meats and combinations.

To find out more about Nachos Live or to schedule them to cater, visit their website, IG, FB and YouTube.