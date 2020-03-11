Tasty fries and more at Twigs Bistro!

Do you like fries? What a silly question, who doesn’t? How about crispy fries with cayenne pepper, basil, and the option to add the most delicious gorgonzola fondue? Do we have your attention? Deena and Surae went to Twigs Bistro at Fashion Place in Murray for a ladies lunch, and they’re still talking about the fries…and also the veggie stir-fry, fish, and the made in-house cheesecake. Serious yum.

Chef Delanie expertly whipped it all up for them to enjoy, as restaurant manager Brooke Welch Elegante led them through the experience, taking great care of them. The vegan-veg stir fry is all fresh veggies with a mouth-watering mango chili sauce. The mango halibut is top-notch, and so are the brussel sprouts. Are you drooling yet? Same.

The drinks at the stunning bar are fantastic, made with and without alcohol. Try the mojito, the huckleberry lemon drop, traditional lemon drop, the old smokey, or the lavish local.

End your meal with some of the best cheesecake you’ve ever had. For real. Five full stars, we’re telling you. Drizzle bourbon maple syrup, or huckleberry lemon drop over the cake and your life will be changed…for the better.

It’s getting warm, so the patio will soon be open. Head on over, and gobble up. Go. Now.

Visit Twigs at Fashion Place in Murray, or Station Park in Farmington. Menu and more at: twigsbistro.com