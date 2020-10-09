Tasty crockpot enchiladas with Mama Manzanares

Lauren Manzanares was in the kitchen today sharing a recipe that’s easy, perfect for fall, and just the comfort food you’re in need of this time of year! Take a look, and save the recipe. Looks like you have a new dinner idea for the weekend! Yum.
Crockpot Chicken Enchiladas
1 medium can of enchilada sauce
6 boneless chicken breast halves (or breast from deli chicken)
2 cans cream of chicken soup
1 small can sliced black olives
1/2 cup chopped red onion
1 can (4 oz) chopped mild chili peppers
15 to 20 corn tortillas
16 oz shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Cook chicken and shred
Mix soup, olives, chili peppers, and onions.
Cut tortillas in wedges
Layer crockpot with: enchilada sauce, layer of tortilla wedges, soup mix, chicken, and cheese – all the way to the top
End with cheese on top
Cover and cook on low for 5 hours
Guacamole, beans, rice on the side and chips for dipping compliment the dish perfectly!