Tasty chilaquiles and graduation announcements at a discount!

In today’s Save the Faves, we bring you a double dose of local businesses to support and help thrive! First up is Cafe Niche. They spoiled us with there dishes. We tried the chilaquiles first. Warm corn tortillas, this dish is tossed in a sweet yellow pepper salsa, with black beans. Topped with a fried egg, avocado, cheese, and fresh cilantro, it was delicious!

The snake river farms wagu patty melt has cheese, grilled onions, hash browns, and egg all on a sourdough baguette. Yum! Last but not least we tried the spaghetti and meatballs. With marinara sauce, local cheese, and garlic bread on the side, Ali said it was fantastic.

If you want large portions, a variety of options, and tasty flavors, order Cafe Niche tonight!

Located at 779 East 300 South SLC, open Monday through Friday from 10 am – 6 pm, and Sunday 10 am – 3 pm caffeniche.com

The next business we featured was Pro Digital. Run by Veronica Chapman, this is Nicea’s go-to business when she needs her Christmas cards. Located in Pleasant Grove, the paper products are absolutely beautiful. This is your spot for wedding announcements, as well as graduation announcements for a discount of 20% off!

It’s quick and easy to order online, visit prodigitalphotos.com/home