Now that's Italian!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Thousands of Utahns are embracing their Italian-side or at least their love of all things Italy, especially Italian cuisine. The Italian-American Heritage League of Utah is inviting you to the annual Festa Italiana Sept. 16-17 at The Gateway in Salt Lake City.

Festa Italiana provides an authentic Italian street festival experience. Highlights include, food, music, drinks, a car show and artwork.

Festa Italiana /Italian Festival 2023

September 16th and 17th at the Gateway, 400 West 200 South, SLC, Utah

Visit FestaItalianaSLC.com for more information

Today’s Featured Restaurants:

Bartolo’s – Bartolos.com

Bartolo’s Sugarhouse 1270 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84108

Bartolo’s Park City 1241Center Drive L100, Park City, UT 84098

Coming soon: Bartolo’s Station Park, 140 North Union Ave, Farmington, UT 84025

Mastra Italian Bakery Bistro – Mastraorders.com

Mastra Italian Bakery Bistro, 476 N 900 W Unit D, American Fork, UT 84003

Check out more Taste Utah restaurant features online, click here. Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Taste Utah and Utah Restaurant Association.