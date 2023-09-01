SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Thousands of Utahns are embracing their Italian-side or at least their love of all things Italy, especially Italian cuisine. The Italian-American Heritage League of Utah is inviting you to the annual Festa Italiana Sept. 16-17 at The Gateway in Salt Lake City.
Festa Italiana provides an authentic Italian street festival experience. Highlights include, food, music, drinks, a car show and artwork.
Festa Italiana /Italian Festival 2023
September 16th and 17th at the Gateway, 400 West 200 South, SLC, Utah
Visit FestaItalianaSLC.com for more information
Today’s Featured Restaurants:
Bartolo’s – Bartolos.com
Bartolo’s Sugarhouse 1270 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Bartolo’s Park City 1241Center Drive L100, Park City, UT 84098
Coming soon: Bartolo’s Station Park, 140 North Union Ave, Farmington, UT 84025
Mastra Italian Bakery Bistro – Mastraorders.com
Mastra Italian Bakery Bistro, 476 N 900 W Unit D, American Fork, UT 84003
