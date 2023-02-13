SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Treat yourself this Valentine’s and bite into a delightful treat, baked to perfection! Grace Kratz, known to many as Loafgurl, shares her recipe for a strawberries and cream loaf just in time for Valentine’s.

Grace is known for her loaves, coming up with weekly menus featuring new fun flavors. She’s a college student who started her small business in her kitchen just a few months ago in October and since then, people have been flocking to try it for themselves. Find her on Instagram or Facebook to get a taste of one of her upcoming menus and find out what makes Loafgurl so special.

Ingredients:

Strawberries and Cream loaf

2 eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup strawberry Greek yogurt

1/4 cup strawberry preserves

1/2 cup oil

1 tsp vanilla

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 cups flour

Optional: 2/3 cup chocolate chips

Cream Cheese Frosting:

1/4 cup softened butter

4oz room temp cream cheese

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Pinch of salt

Freeze-dried strawberries (topping)

Instructions: