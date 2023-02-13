SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Treat yourself this Valentine’s and bite into a delightful treat, baked to perfection! Grace Kratz, known to many as Loafgurl, shares her recipe for a strawberries and cream loaf just in time for Valentine’s.

Grace is known for her loaves, coming up with weekly menus featuring new fun flavors. She’s a college student who started her small business in her kitchen just a few months ago in October and since then, people have been flocking to try it for themselves. Find her on Instagram or Facebook to get a taste of one of her upcoming menus and find out what makes Loafgurl so special.

Ingredients:

Strawberries and Cream loaf

  • 2 eggs
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 cup strawberry Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup strawberry preserves 
  • 1/2 cup oil
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • Optional: 2/3 cup chocolate chips

Cream Cheese Frosting:

  • 1/4 cup softened butter
  • 4oz room temp cream cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • Freeze-dried strawberries (topping)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Grease two small loaf pans.
  2. Whisk eggs and sugar until pale yellow. Whisk in yogurt, strawberry preserves, oil, and vanilla.
  3. Whisk baking powder, salt, and flour in a separate bowl. Fold into wet ingredients until just combined.
  4. Fill pans about halfway and bake for 35 minutes. 
  5. While that’s baking, make your frosting
  6. Beat butter and cream cheese until fluffy.
  7. Add powdered sugar, and vanilla, and beat until combined.
  8. Fill a piping bag and pipe frosting onto fully cooled loaves.
  9. Top with freeze-dried strawberries.
  10. Enjoy!