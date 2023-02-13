SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Treat yourself this Valentine’s and bite into a delightful treat, baked to perfection! Grace Kratz, known to many as Loafgurl, shares her recipe for a strawberries and cream loaf just in time for Valentine’s.
Grace is known for her loaves, coming up with weekly menus featuring new fun flavors. She’s a college student who started her small business in her kitchen just a few months ago in October and since then, people have been flocking to try it for themselves. Find her on Instagram or Facebook to get a taste of one of her upcoming menus and find out what makes Loafgurl so special.
Ingredients:
Strawberries and Cream loaf
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 cup strawberry Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup strawberry preserves
- 1/2 cup oil
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- Optional: 2/3 cup chocolate chips
Cream Cheese Frosting:
- 1/4 cup softened butter
- 4oz room temp cream cheese
- 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- Pinch of salt
- Freeze-dried strawberries (topping)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350°. Grease two small loaf pans.
- Whisk eggs and sugar until pale yellow. Whisk in yogurt, strawberry preserves, oil, and vanilla.
- Whisk baking powder, salt, and flour in a separate bowl. Fold into wet ingredients until just combined.
- Fill pans about halfway and bake for 35 minutes.
- While that’s baking, make your frosting
- Beat butter and cream cheese until fluffy.
- Add powdered sugar, and vanilla, and beat until combined.
- Fill a piping bag and pipe frosting onto fully cooled loaves.
- Top with freeze-dried strawberries.
- Enjoy!