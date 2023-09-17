Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah - Get Tasting Utah!

HOLLADAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Tucked away in a charming Holladay neighborhood, just as you would suspect a neighborhood Italian deli to be, is Granato’s Gourmet Market and all of its delicioiusness! It’s a definite dining destination – eat there or take it home!

Pasta, Pizza, Sandwiches… Granato’s has you covered!

Granatos began in 1948 when Frank Granato Sr. wanted to share his love for his Italian heritage with his family’s newly adopted home of Salt Lake City, Utah. Imported goods, a delicious deli, sandwiches that feed the hungriest of appetites & welcoming smiles are still Granato’s cornerstone 3 generations later.

Check out Granato’s Gourmet Market online at Granatos.com. Call: (801)-878-9728 or email to plan a party: info@granatos.com

Visit Granato’s Gourmet Market In Person (Closed on Sundays):

4044 South 2700 East

Holladay, UT 84124

