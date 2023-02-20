SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — This month is Black History Month, and it is a great time to recognize what events Utah is doing to celebrate black folks. The Natural Museum of black history in Washington DC is a great way to celebrate black culture although it’s not in Utah. It is a great learning experience that our guest, Edward Thompson, suggests.

He works for a company that has helped to advocate for Black culture and educate people more about Black History Month. He says that he has seen many different events that have gone to help the black community here in Utah and it’s making a difference.

Right now, there is an opportunity to go to a Black History fair, where you can taste the culture. This fair will include:

foods from several Utah Black-owned food vendors!

A youth will highlight contributions from African Americans Past & Present in a Wax Museum!

Kid zones including activities & a tea party!

Plus, speakers including:

– Sidni Shorter (Utah Black Chamber)

– Mrs. Betty Sawyer (Ogden NAACP)

– Stanley Ellington (Utah Black Roundtable)

This is a Fundraiser for their youth to attend the IGBC Western Regional Youth Convention in Oklahoma City!

To get more information check out their social media and website. You can buy your tickets here.