Taste of one of the best soul food in the city

Juan Denis from El Sarten Food Truck came by to showcase their most popular menu items. They showcased their famous, Fettuccine Alfredo and their Roast Beef Quesadilla Dish.

El Sarten Food Truck is a family business whose results are transmitted from generation to generation. and the contribution of 24 years of experience. working in hotels in Spain, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and the United States. They started their food truck business to get to know the market and then they set up their restaurant.

Find El Sarten Food Truck online, FB, and IG.



