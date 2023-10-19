SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Dress up any outfit with affordable, tarnish-free, classy gold jewelry! Sammy Dehann is the owner of Banks Jewelry, and joined us on the show in honor of GTU’s Golden Birthday coming up.

There is truly something for everyone at Banks. Each piece is made to last and is timeless in style. The best part is that all necklaces, earrings and rings are waterproof and can be worn swimming, to the gym and in the shower. They will not tarnish and are offered at an affordable price point. Whether you are a fan of silver or gold, Banks Jewelry is the perfect accessory for everyday wear.

GTU viewers can get 15% off with code: GOODTHINGSUTAH at bankscojewelry.com

Follow along on Instagram and TikTok @banks.jewelry