We were thrilled to speak with mom, journalist, and host of the Tamron Hall show, Tamron Hall herself today! Her hour special from last week, Hear Us Now, will re-air on Friday, June 12th.
This special will showcase the voices of young Americans who are marching, protesting, and demanding change in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing. It’s an important hour for listening, understanding, and coming together as a community.
Tamron tells us what sets her talk show apart, what working from home has been like, and discusses new programing. Tamron Hall has moved to 2 pm right after General Hospital on ABC4.