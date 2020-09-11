Tamron Hall is back for season two

Season two premiere of Tamron Hall returns on Monday, September 14th with an exclusive and riveting interview with Andrew Gillum who, joined by his wife, R. Jai, will adress the infamous night that unraveled his rising political career.

Additional Premiere Week Highlights Include an Exclusive Interview With Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder; Award-Winning Actor Samuel L. Jackson and Wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson; Melissa Etheridge on the Tragic Death of Her Son; Actor Chris Evans and Filmmaker and Actor Mark Kassen; a Look at Why Back to School Is Anything but Normal; and Tamron’s Big FIVE-OH Birthday Celebration With Naomi Campbell and DJ Jazzy Jeff!

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Tamron is joined by award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, who serve as executive producers on the upcoming EPIX docu-series “Enslaved.” The project sheds new light on 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World and explores Jackson’s personal journey from the U.S. to Gabon for his induction into his ancestral Benga tribe.

Later, fellow Marvel movie hero Chris Evans and Golden Globe® and Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker, playwright and actor Mark Kassen join Tamron to discuss their recently launched, video-based civic engagement website “A Starting Point” and the details surrounding the fall launch of ASP Classroom, a digital platform and resource for schools to engage with elected officials, digital debates and virtual learning experiences. Plus, from teachers calling it quits to COVID-19 on college campuses, back to school is anything but normal this year.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, DJ Jazzy Jeff hosts and DJs a very special celebration for Tamron’s 50th birthday and is joined by special guests, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, as well as many surprises.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, in an exclusive interview, Stassi Schroeder speaks for the first time after being let go from the hit Bravo series “Vanderpump Rules” – a result of her racially insensitive actions that resurfaced this past June. She will discuss how the incident and recently announced pregnancy have reshaped her perspective on work and life.

Friday, Sept. 18, brings fans up close and personal with singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge who is speaking out on the tragic loss of her 21-year-old son, Beckett. Etheridge will discuss his personal struggle to overcome an addiction to opioids and how the performances she has been sharing with fans during the pandemic have been a source of hope, strength and healing for her and her family.