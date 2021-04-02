Tammy Goldthorpe is the local winner of Remarkable Women 2021

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

March was International Women’s Month, an opportunity to acknowledge the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. “Remarkable Women” is a nationwide Nexstar initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

ABC4 Utah and Good Things Utah to recognizes Tammy Goldthorpe as the local winner of Remarkable Women 2021. If you remember from early March, Tammy was featured for her work with House of Heart. Tammy set up House of Heart as a safe place for women to find healing from all walks of life and all walks of trauma. It’s not specific to domestic abuse, or sexual abuse, or drug addiction – it is any form.

Congratulations to Tammy Goldthorpe!