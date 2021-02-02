Talking to your teens about the dangers of drinking with Parents empowered

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s an uncomfortable conversation but it’s very necessary to have with young adults about the dangers of underage drinking.

On Thursday, Tamara Oborn of Pleasant Grove Cares, a non-profit prevention coalition based in Utah County stopped by to share the news of a new social media campaign the organization is involved in.

Parents Empowered is the state’s underage drinking prevention initiative. The media and education campaign provides parents with skills and resources to help protect kids’ healthy brains from the harms of alcohol so they can reach their full potential.

Pleasant Grove Cares Coalition has been sharing some of the Parents Empowered commercials that remind parents they’re the #1 reason kids choose not to drink. The prevention coalition that reaches the most people wins some educational materials to share with parents in their community. I love the message of the commercials because they show a 90s sitcom family trying to communicate their clear disapproval of underage drinking in awkward, but fun ways.

To learn more go to parents empowered.com and follow PG Cares across their social media channels.