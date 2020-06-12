Talking race discrimination with one of Utah’s premiere black entertainers

AMG Senior Medical Group hopes to revolutionize the way the healthcare system views the consumer and they are doing so with you at the forefront. They are ready to rise to the challenge and change the delivery of our healthcare system.

AMG Senior Medical Group was founded on the basis of providing high-quality healthcare at an affordable cost to the many deserving people living without it. As a medical group, its goal is to ensure that healthcare does not become a fantasized luxury, but becomes, as it should be, an accessible reality to all of those in need. Especially now, everyone needs to be able to access vital medical services.