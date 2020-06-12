One of Utah’s premiere black entertainers sat down with Good Things Utah this week and discussed racial discrimination he faces performing here in Utah. CJ Drisdom from Changing Lanes Band told Brian Carlson why he hopes people feeling racial injustice right now should “Hold On” – the title of a new song CJ recently performed with his brother. When asked what white people can do, who see the plight of black people and want to help, CJ encourages them to “Use your voice.”
Talking race discrimination with one of Utah’s premiere black entertainers
"Use your voice"