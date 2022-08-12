Dane Trimble, who is only 15-years old, came to Good Things Utah to showcase his immense talent as a violinist. Inspired by Utah’s own ‘The Piano Guys’, Trimble initially wanted to become a cellist just like his hero Steven Sharp Nelson. His mom suggested he try the violin instead because it was more size appropriate for a then six-year-old Trimble. After his first violin lesson from his neighbor, Trimble fell in love with the violin and knew he wanted to pursue that. At just 15, Trimble has an impressive resume including performing at Maurice Abravanel Hall with the Utah Symphony. Trimble concluded his segment by performing Meditation’ by The Opera Ties.