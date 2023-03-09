- On Good Things Utah this morning – Are you a fan of snapping selfies? Experts say beware! Here are sneaky ways selfies destroy people’s health:
- They draw out your narcissistic side
- We know it’s not called anti-social media, but posting too many selfies isn’t necessarily putting your best foot forward. In a 2014 Ohio State University study of 1,000 men, researchers found that guys who posted more selfies also ranked higher on scales of narcissism and psychopathy. Now, the selfie-takers were still in the normal range of these undesirable traits—but there are better sides of you to display, we’re sure of it.
- Selfies could seriously endanger you
- While you’re busy perfecting your duck face, you might be putting yourself directly in harm’s way. Selfie-snappers have died—yes, died—pursuing the perfect pic atop tall buildings, hanging off bridges, and toeing the edges of cliffs. Is it really worth it?!
- Selfies can distort your body image
- All that obsessing over the perfect angle and lighting doesn’t seem to be doing adolescents any favors. Tween girls who shared the most selfies on social media were more likely to feel dissatisfied with their bodies and to idealize a conventionally thin standard of beauty, according to a 2015 study from a team of Australian researchers. They were also more likely to restrict their eating, compared with girls who posted fewer selfies.
- They can hurt your selfie-snapping elbow
- Taking too many selfies can hurt—literally. As with any other overuse injury, abusing your appendages to snap the perfect pic can cause wear and tear. Apparently, overzealous selfie fans can fall victim to inflammation and irritation of the muscles and tendons around the elbow, resulting in pain similar to that of tennis elbow, says Shoshana Gelb, DPT, clinical director at Brookfield Place Professional Physical Therapy in New York City. “If you’re taking too many selfies or taking several pictures at once while holding your hand in that position if the tendons and muscles aren’t strong, that creates tension,” she explains. To read more click here: https://www.yourtango.com/health-wellness/sneaky-ways-selfies-destroying-health And tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
Taking those selfies could be destroying your health
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
