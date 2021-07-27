Taking how many days of vacation will actually help you live longer?

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Body cam video called "very disturbing" by Aurora, Colorado police Chief Vanessa Wilson appears to show an officer beating, choking, and threatening to kill a man during an arrest. A second officer also faces charges for not stopping her partner, in accordance with a new police accountability law.

The probable cause arrest affidavit was released Tuesday morning by the Arapahoe County Court after an arrest warrant was issued for two Aurora police officers in an on-duty assault case.