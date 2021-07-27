Taking how many days of vacation will actually help you live longer?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Research out of the European Society of Cardiology suggests taking more than three weeks of vacation days may help you live longer. The 40-year study initially set out to examine the result healthy living (aerobic exercise, a balanced diet, and putting down the cigarettes) had on the long-term risk of developing heart disease. But researchers took a fresh set of eyes to the study data recently and learned that the most important indicator of longevity was actually stress.
- Plus, according to the World Health Organization, burnout has three official elements: feelings of exhaustion, mental detachment from one’s job and poorer performance at work. But as anyone who may have experienced it may know, feeling burnt out can apply to many other settings, including our social lives, relationships and families – pretty much any situation where we’ve experienced a prolonged period of stress.
- So how do you handle burnout and overthinking? After a new poll tracking global emotions revealed record levels of stress, anger and worry, a psychologist has explained how you can stop yourself from overthinking. The annual Gallup global emotions survey found that people in most countries are experiencing record levels of stress, anger and worry, marking an ‘all-time record-high’. Coming at just the right time, Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder of virtual psychology clinic, My Online Therapy, has offered some explanations and potential solutions to prevent overthinking. Click here for more information: https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/psychologist-explains-how-you-can-stop-yourself-from-overthinking/
- And at the end of the show, wearing multiple looks on your wedding day is increasingly popular, and even the royals are jumping on the trend. Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, just wore five different handcrafted gowns for her wedding to South African businessman Michael Lewis. We have the incredible video of each gown.