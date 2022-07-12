Cici Montoya and Farah Sanchez, co-owners of Picnic Up joined us today to talk about their business.

Picnic Up, a business on the rise, created personalized boho luxury picnics for every special occasion. Rehearsal dinners, bachelorette parties, birthdays, bridal showers, date nights, and anniversaries.

They have two packages to choose from for whatever occasion you are celebrating. The rental package includes table space, table decor, dinnerware, rugs, and pillows. The second package is the Lux package which includes everything from the original package plus a tee-pee, games, sparkling water, and a charcuterie board.

They are located in Salt Lake County and can do any desired location. A park, private residence, or special location.

They are offering a 10% off of any bookings if you mention promo code GTU10.

For more, follow @picnicupslc on Instagram and Facebook.