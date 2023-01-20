SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Whether you’re a content creator, an aspiring creator, or just looking to up your content quality online, the Utah Business Magazine has the event for you! Melanie Jones, the Utah Business Editor-In-Chief, joined us on the show to talk about their Content Creator Convention at the Leonardo on March 6.

From YouTubers to TikTokers to influencers, many content creators call Utah their home. With so many local professionals, this event is perfect for workshopping and networking. Learn from guest speakers like Rachel Parcell, London Lazerson, Harmon Brothers, and more on how to publish quality social media content. Find out how to extend your personal brand and how to monetize what you put online!

Tickets are $47 and include a pass for entry to the special exhibit at the Leonardo. Save $10 if you use code “GOODTHINGS” when you purchase at https://www.utahbusiness.com/events/c3/!

The Utah Business Magazine has 3 purposes for its monthly magazine: digging deep into issues affecting the Utah business community, platforming companies and ideas in Utah, and celebrating those at the heart of Utah’s business successes. They also have a free daily newsletter that highlights all the daily activities in the business community, and you can sign up for it on their website: utahbusiness.com.