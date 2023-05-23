Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Paige and Keaton Henderson are making a splash in the world of sports gear. The couple joined us in the studio to talk about their action sport company, FLYT and what it can do for your summer season.

The Hendersons both share a love for boating and watersports. The young couple actually met on a boat during a trip to Lake Powell and through their shared interest they developed a successful relationship and a sports brand!

FLYT was created to bring high quality sportswear at an affordable price. Currently they have their Impact Vests and Poncho Towels as their main products to elevate your boating experiences. If you find yourself loving FLYT and want to show some support, you can find an assortment of shirts, hoodies, and floatable hats on their website!

Check out FLYT and use code Memorial20 for 20% off your entire purchase through Memorial Day weekend!

For more information visit their website, flytofficial.com or find them on all social media platforms @flytofficial.