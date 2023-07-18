SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Dani Salugh joined GTU hosts Deena and Nicea to show us her summertime outdoor wardrobe essentials. Salugh helps her clients look and feel good in all aspects of their lives. She explains the perfect pieces to make you look great while paddle boarding, golfing, hiking, walking, or participating in your favorite summer activity.

An example she brought into the studio was a golf skirt. This golf skirt is perfect for golfing but also doubles as a flattering swim skirt that dries quickly for paddleboarding, boating, and hiking and is perfect for jumping in the lake if you feel like you need to. Sunglasses and a sun hat are essential parts of outdoor activities. Don’t forget to accessorize with a sunny necklace and lightweight earrings!

