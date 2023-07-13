Layton, UT (Good Things Utah) – Everyone deserves a sweet treat now and then! What’s even better is knowing how to make a sweet treat all on your own. Alyssa Gardiner, Cookie Decorator, was in the kitchen today icing up a storm with a cute snow cone sugar cookie.

Alyssa offers cookie classes for a group of six or more friends. She comes to you and your home to keep things cozy, and allows you to learn from her as you and your friends decorate five cookies together. Classes take about two hours in total. These classes provide so much fun and are great for a small crowd. She also takes custom orders for any decorated sugar cookie you desire! Baby showers and birthdays are her most popular orders. However, she will provide you with the perfect array of sugar cookies for any theme or event. Click here to see her incredible designs.

Pre-sale orders are also available for all major holidays and events. She creates a few designs where individuals can order ahead of time for a pre-decided date to pick up. She offers everything from personalized cookies to cookie kits, mini cookie sleeves, paint-your-own cookies, and cookie pops. Keep your eyes peeled for the next pre-sale order with a back-to-school theme.

Follow @sugar.lyss.ious on Instagram to see these beautiful cookie designs, and have a blast when you sign up for a class!